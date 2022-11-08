EAM in Moscow for talks on energy, trade

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 7

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday amid speculation over whether India is poised to play the role of peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine.

Talks between Jaishankar and Lavrov will focus on trade and investments, transport and logistics, the use of national currencies and promising projects in the energy sector, especially in the Arctic shelf and the Russian Far East.

They will exchange assessments of the current international issues with an emphasis on interaction within multilateral bodies. The ministers will also discuss India’s presidency in the SCO, efforts to fight terrorism as well as the formation of a security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine, said the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Other key areas are further intensification of political dialogue in a bilateral format and on international platforms. Some of the issues will also be discussed in a meeting between Jaishankar and Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov. They will co-chair a meeting of the bilateral Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

Jaishankar left for Moscow amidst speculation by two US news outlets that he could play a role in facilitating mediation between Ukraine and Russia. Officials here discounted the impression and said while New Delhi and Moscow were extremely close, this could not be said about India’s ties with Ukraine.

The New York Times claimed that India had played an “important behind-the-scenes role” to help convince Russia to allow Ukraine ship foodgrain. India also asked “Russia to back off” when its forces were shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

“Diplomats and foreign policy experts are watching closely to see if India can use its unique leverage as one of the world’s largest countries that is a friend to both East and West to press Russia to end its war in Ukraine,” it said.

The Washington Post said PM Modi had “offered assistance on peace talks” in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but “spurned by the Ukrainian leader”.