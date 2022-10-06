EAM S Jaishankar in New Zealand, meets 1st Indian-origin minister

EAM S Jaishankar on Wednesday met the first Indian-origin minister of New Zealand, Priyanca Radhakrishnan, in Auckland, as part of his first official visit to the country
India-born Priyanca was appointed as the Minister for the Community and Ethnic Communities in the NZ Cabinet in November 2020
During his visit, Jaishankar will also meet several parliamentarians, members of the business community as well as the Indian diaspora, including Indian students. ANI
Good to meet minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan in Auckland. Thank her for an interactive session with prominent personalities of New Zealand. Committed to furthering our relationship. —S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
