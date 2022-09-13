EAM: India deserves permanent UNSC seat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a strong case for India to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council during his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia which ended today.

“India as the largest democracy, fifth-largest economy, nuclear power and technological hub has a powerful case to be a permanent member of the Security Council. The council must adapt to the evolving global conditions, not only to fulfil its objectives of maintaining international security, but also to remain relevant,” he said in an interview to a Saudi daily.

Saudi Arabia is the regional behemoth in West Asia, heading the six-country Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as well as pulling its weight in the Organisation of Islamic Countries.

Jaishankar termed Saudi Arabia an important player not only due to its impressive growth numbers, but also due to its central position in energy markets. Its trade with India was more than $42 billion during 2021-22.

“Energy is indeed one of the keystone areas in our bilateral cooperation. The Joint Working Group on Energy has identified 19 project opportunities for collaboration, including investments in LNG infrastructure and multiple renewable energy projects, human capacity building and joint research,” he said.

The minister called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and handed over a written message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting him to India.

Jaishankar arrived in Riyadh on Saturday. He and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had assessed the progress in bilateral relations.