EAM Jaishankar meets his counterparts from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore in Cambodia

Jaishankar is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit here

Phnom Penh, November 12

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday discussed a range of issues with his counterparts from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore as they met on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit here in the Cambodian capital.

Jaishankar is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit here.

“Nice to meet FM @melaniejoly of Canada on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific, bilateral cooperation and community welfare. Appreciate steps being taken to address visa challenges,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The meeting came days after India reiterated its concern over the anti-India activities by Khalistan groups and individuals based there.

India has also urged Canada to designate as terrorists under its laws those individuals and entities who have been declared as terrorists under Indian laws, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on November 3.

A spike in student visa applications as well as the pandemic-induced backlog has led to delays in processing of Canadian visas.

Jaishankar met his Indonesian counterpart too.

“Good to catch up with my dear colleague FM Retno Marsudi of Indonesia. Wish her all the best for the upcoming G20 Bali Summit,” he said in another tweet.

Jaishankar met his Singaporean counterpart and “friend” Vivian Balakrishnan and exchanged ideas with him.

He also met Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique A Manalo.

“Congratulated him on his appointment and took stock of our relations. Agreed to explore its further potential. Invited him to India in 2023,” he tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier, he met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and discussed recent developments in the region, nuclear concerns and ways to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Jaishankar also accompanied Vice President Dhankhar on a visit to the National Museum in Phnom Penh.

“The Vali-Sugriva and Garuda are such strong reminders of our historical connect,” he said.

Dhankhar is in Cambodia for his three-day visit. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is an international organisation that has 10 member countries in Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

On November 13, Dhankhar will participate in the 17th East Asia Summit which comprises the ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and its eight dialogue partners - India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

At the East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen the East Asia Summit mechanism, as well as matters of regional and international interest and concerns including maritime security, terrorism and non-proliferation.

