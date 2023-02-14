EAM meets German NSA, discusses Indo-Pacific ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday separately met Jens Plotner, Foreign and Security Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor, and exchanged views on the Europe situation and Indo-Pacific.

The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and global developments, including in their respective regions, sources said.

“Good to be back in Delhi and have talks with EAM Jaishankar and NSA Doval. We have been in regular contact,” Plotner told the media.

Doval also met his Dutch counterpart, Geoffrey Van Leeuwen. India has invited the Netherlands as a guest country during its tenure as G20 president. “The voice of New Delhi is heard very clearly in Moscow,” said Plotner who is here to prepare for the upcoming visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s India visit after a fortnight during which both sides will seek to enhance the attractiveness of Germany as an education hub, revive offers for investment in infrastructure and reinvigorate the defence relationship.

"We consider India a partner of values... It's a democracy. We believe in the voice of people, rule of law and respect for human rights. We love working with India, and consider the cornerstone of our international relations," said Plotner.

"Indian students are welcomed in Germany. We are aware that the waiting time is long. The embassy is working on it," he added. Germany cooperates with India to the tune of Euro 1.3 billion a year in development projects.