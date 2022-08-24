EAM opens mission in Paraguay

New Delhi, August 23
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the newly opened Indian Embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay, during the first-ever visit of an Indian Foreign Minister to the Latin American nation.
The embassy was jointly inaugurated by Jaishankar and his Paraguayan counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola. The inauguration was attended by dignitaries from the Paraguayan Government, including Interior Minister Federico A Gonzalez, the diplomatic corps, business community and Indian diaspora in the country.
