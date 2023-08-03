 Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Andaman Islands : The Tribune India

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Andaman Islands

No report of loss of life or property

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Port Blair, August 3

 An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the wee hours of Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.

The earthquake took place at 4.17 am, and the depth of the quake was 61 km, the seismology centre said.

The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt extending up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region is known to be one of the seismically active belts in the world, and earthquakes frequently hit the archipelago. 

 

