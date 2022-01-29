EC bans exit polls for UP assembly election

Lucknow, January 29
The Election Commission has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, UP’s Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.
Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both.
