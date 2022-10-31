EC likely to announce Gujarat poll dates this week

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The EC is likely to announce schedule for the Gujarat Assembly polls this week. Citing convention followed in 2017, it had not announced the schedule when it came out with HP poll dates. TNS

Union Minister violated poll code: BJD files plaint

Bhubaneswar: The BJD on Sunday lodged a complaint with the EC alleging Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu violated model code of conduct while campaigning for BJP candidate in Dhamnagar bypoll. PTI

Excise policy led to loss of Rs 2K cr: BJP leader

New Delhi: National Spokesperson of the BJP Shehzad Poonawalla, while quoting new RTI disclosures in the matter relating to the Delhi's controversial Excise Policy, has alleged that the AAP government in the national capital has caused a huge loss to the public exchequer to the tune of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore. TNS

Prez to launch Water Week tomorrow

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will launch Water Week, 2022, on November 1 to spread awareness on the importance of water. The theme of the event, organised by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, will be "Water security for sustainable development with equity". TNS

NIA begins probe into TN car blast

New Delhi: The NIA on Sunday officially commenced the probe into a cylinder explosion in car in which one person was killed in front of a temple Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on October 23.