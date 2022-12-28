EC starts delimitation of Assam Assembly, Parl constituencies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday initiated delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam and said it would use the 2001 Census figures for the readjustment of seats.

In an official statement, the EC said a ban had been put in place effective from January 1, 2023, on the creation of new administrative units in the state till the entire delimitation exercise was over.

Under the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 1972, the last delimitation of constituencies in Assam was effected on the basis of 1971 Census figures by the then Delimitation Commission in 1976, it noted. The ECI said the process for delimiting constituencies in Assam was being initiated as per Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, following a request forwarded by the Ministry of Law and Justice. Delimitation is a process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in the country or a state with a legislative body.

“The commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with the state government to issue a complete ban on the creation of new administrative units,” the poll panel’s statement read.