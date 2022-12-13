EC to hear Shiv Sena's warring factions on Jan 5

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

The Election Commission (EC) today fixed January 5 to hear the arguments of the Shiv Sena’s warring factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as lawyers from both the groups sought more time to examine the documents.

Officials said as more time was sought by lawyers of both the factions to claim the party’s name and symbol, thus January 5, 2023, was fixed as a new date for hearing. Senior counsels Kapil Sibal and Mahesh Jethmalani appeared before the EC on behalf of Thackeray and Shinde faction, respectively. The Thackeray faction has been claiming that it does not recognise the other group.