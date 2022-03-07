EC to host virtual event for international poll observers today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

The Election Commission will organise an international election visitors’ programme for foreign poll management bodies in virtual mode on March 7 when Uttar Pradesh votes for the last phase of Assembly elections.

The programme constitutes an important part of the EC’s international outreach and seeks to familiarise fellow election management bodies with the electoral system and processes adopted in India.

The programme also provides an opportunity to the EC to share best practices and experience of the conduct of the poll process along with the steps taken to ensure compliance of Covid protocols, it says. —