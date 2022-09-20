ECI, Gujarat officials review poll preparedness

New Delhi, September 19
A team of Election Commission of India (ECI) was on a three-day visit to election-bound Gujarat where it held a series of meetings with state Director General of Police, Chief Secretary and other senior officials to review the poll preparedness, officials said today. Elections in the state are due later this year.
The officials said a team of nine senior officials appointed by the ECI visited Ahmedabad between Friday and Sunday and reviewed preparations for the state elections.
On Saturday and Sunday, the ECI team held a review meeting with Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi on poll preparedness in the presence of district election officers, commissioners and superintendents of police.
They discussed in detail various topics related to electoral rolls and special summary revision, electronic voting machine, minimum facilities at polling stations, manpower, transportation, law and order, security, training and capacity building, the officials said.
Detailed discussions were also held with nodal officers and representatives of various enforcement agencies such as the Income Tax, Excise, Reserve Bank of India, Department of Revenue Intelligence and NCB, they added.
A meeting was also held with the Chief Secretary and DGP to discuss poll-related issues and feedback received from officers concerned for smooth conduct of the elections, the officials informed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...