ECI, Gujarat officials review poll preparedness

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

A team of Election Commission of India (ECI) was on a three-day visit to election-bound Gujarat where it held a series of meetings with state Director General of Police, Chief Secretary and other senior officials to review the poll preparedness, officials said today. Elections in the state are due later this year.

The officials said a team of nine senior officials appointed by the ECI visited Ahmedabad between Friday and Sunday and reviewed preparations for the state elections.

On Saturday and Sunday, the ECI team held a review meeting with Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi on poll preparedness in the presence of district election officers, commissioners and superintendents of police.

They discussed in detail various topics related to electoral rolls and special summary revision, electronic voting machine, minimum facilities at polling stations, manpower, transportation, law and order, security, training and capacity building, the officials said.

Detailed discussions were also held with nodal officers and representatives of various enforcement agencies such as the Income Tax, Excise, Reserve Bank of India, Department of Revenue Intelligence and NCB, they added.

A meeting was also held with the Chief Secretary and DGP to discuss poll-related issues and feedback received from officers concerned for smooth conduct of the elections, the officials informed.

