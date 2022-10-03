ECI names Mirzapur-fame film personality Pankaj Tripathi as its national icon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

The Election Commission has announced that noted film personality Pankaj Tripathi, who shot to fame through the OTT show Mirzapur, has been made its national icon.

The 46-year-old actor was chosen for the honour for ‘his association with ECI in creating awareness amongst voters’. The announcement was made in Delhi by the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the presence of the actor, who said he was honoured by the poll panel’s move.

Tripathi said, “I am thankful to the ECI for picking me up as the National Icon. I am humbled to be the first icon from the state of Bihar. Honorable Election Commissioner Rajiv Sir (Rajiv Kumar) asked me about it. Formalities are yet to be completed through exchange of emails. I will try my best to do this responsibility with full commitment.”

According to reports, Tripathi had joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) when he was studying in Magadh University, Patna and was active in student politics.

Interestingly, one of Tripathi’s most acclaimed roles involved the electoral process. In the 2017 film Newton, for which he won the National Award, he played a CRPF officer tasked with conducting elections in a conflict-ridden zone in the jungles of Chhattisgarh. Pankaj will be next seen in the film OMG 2, alongside Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil.