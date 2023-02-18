 EC’s decision an act of ‘political violence’ aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena out of fear, revenge: Raut : The Tribune India

EC’s decision an act of ‘political violence’ aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena out of fear, revenge: Raut

In a big blow to Thackeray, EC on Friday allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’ to Maharashtra CM Shinde-led group

EC’s decision an act of ‘political violence’ aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena out of fear, revenge: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, February 18

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed the Election Commission (EC) for its move to recognise the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena, and termed its decision as a form of political violence aimed at finishing off the party.

He also said that all political parties need to ask the poll watchdog the definition of a political party.

In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’ to the group led by CM Shinde. This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

“The EC order is a form of political violence to finish off the Shiv Sena and it is an act done out of fear and revenge,” Raut alleged while talking to reporters at Kankavli in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district.

There is a party that is more than 50 years old and some of whose MLAs and MPs defected under pressure, he said while referring to Shiv Sena.

The Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader also described the EC’s decision as a violation of law, Constitution and people’s will.

He dared the government to call for fresh elections and seek a mandate from the people to see the Shiv Sena belong to whom.

“The party and people are with Uddhav Thackeray and the legal battle will continue,” Raut said.

Shinde had rebelled against Thackeray’s leadership in June last year and formed a government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

