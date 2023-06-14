 ED arrests 2 promoters, auditor of DCHL in bank fraud-linked money-laundering case : The Tribune India

ED arrests 2 promoters, auditor of DCHL in bank fraud-linked money-laundering case

In a statement, the federal agency said it initiated the money-laundering probe on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the CBI and Telangana Police

ED arrests 2 promoters, auditor of DCHL in bank fraud-linked money-laundering case

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, June 14

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested two promoters and an auditor of Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited (DCHL) on Wednesday as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to a bank fraud case.

Those arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) include T Venkattram Reddy and P K Iyer, promoters and former directors of DCHL, and Mani Oommen, the statutory auditor of the company.

In a statement, the federal agency said it initiated the money-laundering probe on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Telangana Police for criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery by DCHL, its promoters, directors and others, apart from a prosecution complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against the firm and others.

The PMLA investigation found that Reddy, the former chairman of DCHL, along with other promoters and directors, “in connivance” with the statutory auditor, defrauded banks and NBFCs, the ED said.

“DCHL availed 111 credit facilities from 16 public sector and private banks to the tune of Rs 9,805 crore on the pretext of working capital/business expansion requirements.

“However, these loans were taken by DCHL on the basis of fabricated books of accounts and the company did not disclose its correct loan liabilities to the banks. DCHL and their promoters/directors understated the financial charges and overstated advertising revenues to consistently defraud the banks for obtaining new loans,” the agency alleged.

It said the loan funds were “diverted and siphoned off” by the promoters of the company in several ways and for various purposes.

“In complete violation of the loan terms and conditions, DCHL utilised 73 per cent of the loan amounts only for the cyclical repayment of existing loans. Eventually, the loans turned into non-performing assets and DCHL defaulted on principal loans of around Rs 3,000 crore and caused a total loss of Rs 8,180 crore to the banks and other financial creditors,” the ED said.

It added that it found diversion of funds to the subsidiaries of the company’s associated entities, including investment in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It flagged the purchase of a private aircraft by Reddy and the purchase of a fleet of high-end cars worth more than Rs 30 crore by Iyer.

Payments to charitable trusts, which were withdrawn and illegally returned to the promoters of DCHL “in cash”, were detected, the ED said.

A particular instance of “declaring and distributing” dividends by showing fictitious profits was found and the promoters, who were holding up to two-thirds of the shareholding in the company, “pocketed” an amount of around Rs 143 crore among themselves, the agency alleged.

An alleged instance of diversion of Rs 253 crore for buy-back of shares with an intent to bolster the stock prices and project a financially rosy picture was also found, the ED said.

The agency filed the PMLA case against the firm and its promoters in 2015.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Enforcement Directorate #Telangana

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

2
Punjab

NHAI plans to remove Gurdaspur from Delhi-Katra expressway route

3
Trending

Kapil Sharma co-actor Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide by drinking poison during Facebook Live, alleges 'live-in partner...'

4
Jalandhar

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

5
Nation

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest

6
Amritsar

RSC, London, confers registered scientist award on GND varsity student

7
Diaspora

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

8
Punjab

Nod to independent floors under Punjab VB lens

9
Punjab

Abuse complaint against Punjab minister Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

10
Nation

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn't give in to US pressure on Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Law Commission seeks views from public, religious bodies on Uniform Civil Code

Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission initiates fresh consultations; seeks views from public, religious bodies

Those interested and willing can present their views within ...

Militants kill 9, injure 25 in Manipur

9 killed, 10 injured in attack by miscreants in Manipur

The armed miscreants surround Kuki village of Khamenlok area...

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

The victim, identified as Kontham Tejasvini, was staying at ...

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy: 50,000 people shifted to temporary shelters in Gujarat; heavy rains, strong winds lash Saurashtra-Kutch

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening

3 years after Galwan clashes, LAC standoff lingers on

3 years after Galwan clashes, LAC standoff lingers on

Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020 were the first deadly...


Cities

View All

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Now, contractors to lose security deposit for defects in dev works

At crossroads of history, film on Attari Junction may witness I-Day release

Health Dept employees not paid salaries for six months

Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Chandigarh government schools draw 18,000 applications for Class XI

Showers bring relief in Chandigarh, more on cards

Hoarding falls on cab in Zirakpur

10 of gang held for duping scores of crores

Excavator operator dead as part of under-construction flyover collapses in Delhi

Excavator operator dead as part of under-construction flyover collapses in Delhi

2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi Police files 5th supplementary charge sheet in conspiracy case

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, best friends set to study MBBS in AIIMS

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Newly wed couple attacked outside police station in Adampur; cops mute spectators

Kapurthala: Hardeep Puri gives job letters to over 150 aspirants

LPG supplier robbed of Rss 45K at gunpoint

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

Interstate arms supply gang busted, 1 arrested

PPCB imposes Rs 75L environmental compensation on PDA Focal Point

Tremors felt in city

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Powercom staff to start work-to-rule from today

Patiala: Legal awareness meet organised

Farmers stage protest over hike in VAT on fuel

Rs 28.20-cr works approved for Fatehgarh Sahib