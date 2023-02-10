ED arrests director of advertising company

New Delhi, February 9
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the director of an advertising company, who reportedly ran the AAP campaign during the 2022 Goa Assembly poll, in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.
Rajesh Joshi, director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, was produced before Special Judge MK Nagpal, who sent him for custodial interrogation till February 13, agency officials said. They said the links of the advertising company promoter with regard to the alleged diversion of “kickbacks” for the election were under the scanner of the agency.
The ED has alleged in a chargesheet submitted to the court that part of the alleged Rs 100-crore “kickbacks” generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were “used” in the Goa election campaign of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.
