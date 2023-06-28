ED arrests IRS officer in money-laundering case

PTI

Mumbai, June 28

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested an IRS officer, working as an Additional Commissioner of Customs and GST, in connection with a money-laundering investigation, official sources said.

Sachin Sawant, who earlier worked with the federal agency at its Mumbai zonal office as a deputy director, was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency launched raids on his premises in Mumbai and some others on Tuesday.

The officer, as per sources, was posted in Lucknow.

The money-laundering case against the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer stems from a CBI FIR that was filed against him on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.