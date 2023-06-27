ED arrests real estate firm Supertech’s chairman RK Arora in money-laundering case

PTI
New Delhi, June 27
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested real estate company Supertech's chairman and owner RK Arora on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, official sources said.
Arora was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a third round of his questioning at the federal agency's office here, they said.
He is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here on Wednesday, where the ED will seek his further remand.
The money-laundering case against the Supertech group, its directors and promoters stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by the police departments in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
In April, the ED had attached assets worth more than Rs 40 crore of the real estate group and its directors.
