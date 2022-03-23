ED attaches assets of Maha CM's kin

PTI

New Delhi: The ED has attached immovable properties worth around Rs 6.45 core belonging to Pushpak Group's entity, Pushpak Bullion, an official said here on Tuesday. These include 11 flats in the Neelambari project in Thane, belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmit Pvt Ltd, which is owned and controlled by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. TNS

Zomato faces ire over delivery plan

New Delhi: Zomato was on Tuesday forced to clarify over the road safety of its delivery partners as its plans to start instant 10-minute food delivery faced backlash on social media. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal took to social media to clarify that there were no penalties for late deliveries and no incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10-minute and 30-minute deliveries.