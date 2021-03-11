ED attaches PFI accounts under PMLA

New Delhi, June 1
The Enforcement Directorate today said it has issued a provisional attachment order under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to seize 23 bank accounts of radical Popular Front of India (PFI) having a collective balance of Rs 59,12,051.
The agency has also attached 10 bank accounts of PFI’s front organisation Rehab India Foundation (RIF) having a collective balance of Rs 9,50,030.
