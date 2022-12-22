ED attaches Rs 55 crore worth of ‘benami’ land of DMK MP A Raja in Coimbatore

New Delhi, December 22
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached a “benami” asset worth Rs 55 crore of DMK MP A Raja -- 45 acres of land in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu—under the anti-money laundering law.
The federal agency said in a statement the land was purchased by a company allegedly linked to Raja, in lieu of granting environmental clearance to a Gurugram-based real estate company by the leader during his stint as the Union minister for environment and forests between 2004-07.
The land is held in the name of a “benami” company of Raja, the Enforcement Directorate said.
Benami means ‘no name’ or ‘without name’ and such properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased.
The 59-year-old Raja is currently a DMK MP from the Nilgiris Lok Sabha seat.
The politician has been earlier in the cross hairs of the ED when his role was investigated and a charge sheet was filed against him by the agency in connection with its money laundering probe in the 2G spectrum allocation case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi convenes key meet on Covid situation as India reports 4 cases of BF.7 Omicron sub variant
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit ...
India proactively managing covid, says Centre; advises states to increase genome-sequencing
Spike in covid cases across the world; however, in India the...
Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended
Goel, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was removed as the head of D...
India, China held constructive dialogue: Joint statement on fresh talks on eastern Ladakh row
The statement said the talks were ‘frank and in-depth’ to wo...
Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea
Poonawala appears before the court through video-conferencin...