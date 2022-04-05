ED attaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's linked assets

New Delhi, April 5
The ED has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family under the anti-money laundering law, officials said on Tuesday.
The federal probe agency issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat, they said.
The attachment is related to a money laundering probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai.
The ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in this case in February and later filed a chargesheet too.
The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Fight to keep global heating under 1.5 degrees Celsius reached 'now or never' territory: IPCC
India says report justifies its emphasis on equity at all sc...
2.6 crore Indian adults have not taken even one Covid shot: Govt in Rajya Sabha
97 % of all doses administered so far have been free of cost...
Haryana Vidhan Sabha unanimously passes resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab
70 organised gangs with over 500 known members are active in...
Govt orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels
This is the first time that action has been taken against th...