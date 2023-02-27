ED brought under Amit Shah for tighter control: Congress

Tribune News Service

Raipur, February 26

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the ED and Cooperative Ministry have been handed over to Home Minister Amit Shah so that the Modi-Shah duo could tighten their “dictatorial control” over the country.

BJP slams Rahul The BJP on Sunday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the EAM, S Jaishankar, and said what former Defence Minister AK Antony said with respect to border development was the real ‘sign of weakness’. The BJP also asked Rahul what he meant when he said the government was suppressing weak countries and bending before powerful ones. TNS

Addressing a public meeting at Raipur ahead of Chhattisgarh elections later this year, Kharge said the ED had traditionally been under the control of the Finance Ministry.

“The ED has been brought under the Home Ministry by the Modi regime to use it against political opponents and other adversaries,” Kharge alleged at the rally that marked the closing of the three-day Congress plenary here.

Kharge said that similarly, cooperative societies were something very far from the responsibilities associated with the Home Ministry which handles law and order, internal security and borders (with the help of the BSF).

“However, cooperative too have been brought under Shah so that cooperative credit societies, cooperative banks and cooperative dairies can be controlled,” Kharge alleged.

The Congress chief said people face punishment in the Modi regime for speaking the truth. The government would not be able to scare people by such actions, he said, adding “it only shows that you (those heading the government) are scared”.

Kharge said Modi and other BJP leaders were not “democratic”. “They do not want to work for the people. They like dictatorship,” he said. Kharge added the marginalised sections would be the worst sufferers if the dictatorial tendencies of the Modi regime were not checked.

