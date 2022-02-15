ED busts China-linked hair smuggling racket

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Following raids and freezing of 139 bank accounts, the ED on Monday busted a hawala and laundering racket linked to smuggling of raw human hair from India to China via Myanmar. PTI

TMC wins big in corporation polls

Kolkata: Nine months after its landslide win in the Assembly polls, the TMC on Monday reaffirmed its dominance among urban voters, making a clean sweep in the elections to four municipal corporations. It retained the Bidhannagar, Chandernagore and Asansol corporations and wrested Siliguri from the Left Front. The CPM lost opposition status to the BJP in Asansol and Siliguri. PTI

Joshi gets charge of CBSE, his 2nd stint

New Delhi: IAS officer Vineet Joshi was on Tuesday appointed chairman of the CBSE after incumbent Manoj Ahuja was named OSD in the Ministry of Agriculture. Joshi earlier served as the CBSE chief when Kapil Sibal was the HRD Minister.