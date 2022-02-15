ED busts China-linked hair smuggling racket

New Delhi: Following raids and freezing of 139 bank accounts, the ED on Monday busted a hawala and laundering racket linked to smuggling of raw human hair from India to China via Myanmar. PTI
TMC wins big in corporation polls
Kolkata: Nine months after its landslide win in the Assembly polls, the TMC on Monday reaffirmed its dominance among urban voters, making a clean sweep in the elections to four municipal corporations. It retained the Bidhannagar, Chandernagore and Asansol corporations and wrested Siliguri from the Left Front. The CPM lost opposition status to the BJP in Asansol and Siliguri. PTI
Joshi gets charge of CBSE, his 2nd stint
New Delhi: IAS officer Vineet Joshi was on Tuesday appointed chairman of the CBSE after incumbent Manoj Ahuja was named OSD in the Ministry of Agriculture. Joshi earlier served as the CBSE chief when Kapil Sibal was the HRD Minister.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...
Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing
The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action
About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127
347 more deaths reported
India driving force of Quad, says White House
During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...