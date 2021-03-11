ED can question minister Jain in lawyer's absence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

The Delhi High Court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate’s plea against a special court's order allowing the presence of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's lawyers at a distance during his interrogation by the probe agency in money laundering case.

Since there was neither any FIR nor a complaint against Jain, he cannot claim to have the presence of his lawyers during recording of his statement, Justice Yogesh Khanna said.

“Even otherwise, admittedly, his entire recording of statement is video-graphed and audio-graphed which certainly would dispel the apprehension of any coercion, threat to the respondent,” he said.

Now, the Enforcement Directorate can interrogate Jain — a senior AAP leader who was arrested on Monday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) — without the presence of his lawyers.