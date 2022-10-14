ED chargesheets Ayyub for PMLA, FCRA violations

New Delhi, October 13
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against journalist Rana Ayyub under the prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) law, accusing her of “cheating” the public and utilising charity funds worth Rs 2.69 crore for creating her personal assets.
In the chargesheet, the federal probe agency also alleged that the accused contravened provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).
The ED filed its prosecution complaint (equivalent to a police chargesheet) against Ayyub before a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) yesterday.
“Ayyub launched three fundraiser charity campaigns on Ketto platform starting April 2020 and collected funds to the tune of Rs 2,69,44,680,” the ED said in an official statement issued today.
According to the ED, the campaigns were meant to raise funds for slumdwellers and farmers’ relief work in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra and also take up activities to help those impacted by Covid.
