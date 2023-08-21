 Kolkata: ED conducts searches at multiple places in school jobs scam : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Kolkata: ED conducts searches at multiple places in school jobs scam

Kolkata: ED conducts searches at multiple places in school jobs scam

Among the places being searched by investigators are an office building in New Alipore and a Bhabanipur apartment

Kolkata: ED conducts searches at multiple places in school jobs scam

Photo for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Kolkata, August 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple places in Kolkata and its neighbourhood in connection with its investigation into the school jobs scam, officials said.

Among the places being searched by the investigators are an office building in New Alipore and a Bhabanipur apartment linked to Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, who was arrested in the scam, they added.

The building in New Alipore houses the office of a private company connected to an influential political family of the state.

The investigators claimed that Bhadra, known in political circles as ‘Kalighat-er Kaku’ (uncle from Kalighat), used to handle the affairs of this company.

“We are looking for some specific documents in connection with fictitious transfer of funds made through this company,” a senior official of the ED said.

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam, in which several education department functionaries and senior TMC leaders were arrested.

#Enforcement Directorate

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: Touchdown time to live coverage, all you need to know about August 23 soft landing

2
Entertainment

Bank to auction Sunny Deol’s Juhu villa to recover loan dues of Rs 56 crore

3
Chandigarh

Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

4
Haryana

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala announces new industrial township for Faridabad

5
Diaspora

Indian couple, son found dead in US; police suspect murder-double suicide

6
Punjab

Two soldiers from Punjab among 9 Army personnel killed in Ladakh road accident

7
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

8
Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

9
Entertainment

Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a fight? Ask fans after seeing their airport video

10
Diaspora

Kabaddi tournament Derby: 2 gangs clash ‘using swords’ in UK; terrified spectators run for life in panic, 3 hurt

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Top News

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in different parts of Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

Raids are on to arrest some other farmer leaders

10 people trapped in Himachal’s Mandi dam due to rise in water level rescued

10 people trapped at Kol dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi rescued

They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer included in India's Asia Cup squad; Tilak Varma earns maiden ODI call-up

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer included in India's Asia Cup squad; Tilak Varma earns maiden ODI call-up

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been added to the squad...

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 20...

Supreme Court allows rape survivor to terminate pregnancy, says conception outside marriage is injurious

Supreme Court allows rape survivor to terminate pregnancy, says conception outside marriage is injurious

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan says the ...


Cities

View All

BSF, Punjab Police nab 2 Pakistani smugglers, seize 30kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

BSF, Punjab Police nab 2 Pakistani smugglers, seize 30kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70,000 affected so far

Motive was carjacking, not kidnapping, say Amritsar police

Breach widens in Tarn Taran, 20K acres in 19 villages under water

Sikh bodies seek withdrawal of passport for travel to Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor

Pink bollworm attacks cotton, Agri Dept on toes

Pink bollworm attacks cotton in Bathinda, Agri Dept on toes

Bathinda: 3 of family robbed at knifepoint

Audit report exposes ‘unrealistic estimates’ for housing works in Chandigarh

Audit report exposes ‘unrealistic estimates’ for housing works in Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes slow on health infrastructure

15-year-old boy electrocuted at Nayagaon

No end to misery from heavy rain in Chandigarh

Three staffers of Kajheri hotel held for trafficking, girl rescued

All temporary employees of MCD will be regularised: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

All temporary employees of MCD will be regularised: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

High Court to hear plea challenging inclusion of CAs under PMLA

MCD to build G20 commemorative park before summit

2 religious structures demolished in Delhi

Suicide case: Scribe’s kin protest police inaction, block highway

Suicide case: Scribe’s kin protest police inaction, block highway

Two held for murder, snatching

Pathankot land scam: Revenue officials, police were ‘hand in glove’ with mining mafia

Jalandhar: In tents for 40 days, kids bear the brunt

Hoshiarpur: Words don’t match your actions, Mehtabpur youth tells BJP leaders

Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

3 robbers barge into house, thrash 70-yr-old woman

Fire breaks out at footwear shop

Open House: What else can be done by the Municipal Corporation to improve sanitary conditions in the city?

Bittu distributes assistive aids to differently abled at camp

Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Musical programme concludes in Patiala

Dialectical behaviour therapy effective in overcoming suicidal thoughts: Study

Punjab Rice millers meet Chief Minister, raise issues faced by industry