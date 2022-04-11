ED examines Congress leader Kharge in National Herald case

New Delhi, April 11
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday examined senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge here in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case, officials said.
The 79-year-old leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe, they said.
His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation, officials said.
