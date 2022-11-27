ED files chargesheet in Delhi excise policy case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first chargesheet before a special court here in a case relating to alleged irregularities in formulating and implementing the Delhi excise policy under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) naming liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru as one of the accused, officials said today.

The officials said apart from Indospirit promoter Mahandru, the prosecution complaint (equivalent to a police chargesheet) had also listed two other persons and ran into 3,000 pages containing statements of the accused and annexures.

The agency had earlier said it had so far undertaken 169 search operations in this case, which it registered under the provisions of the PMLA on the basis of a CBI FIR. The CBI had registered the FIR on the recommendation of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi Chief Secretary’s report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act, 1991, Transaction of Business Rules, 1993, Delhi Excise Act, 2009, and the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, the officials had said. Five persons have been arrested by the ED in this case so far.