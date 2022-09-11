ED files chargesheet in NSE money laundering case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The chargesheet was filed on Friday in the court of Special Judge Sunena Sharma, officials said. The court has fixed September 21 for the arguments on the point of cognisance. Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta represented the ED in the case, they said.

The chargesheet has named Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain — both former CEOs of NSE — former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and a private firm.

The CBI had recently registered a fresh FIR in the NSE co-location scam over the allegations of phone tapping following the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The ED’s FIR mentioned the names of Ramakrishna, Narain and Pandey for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE officials and other irregularities.

During the investigation, it was found that Pandey was closely related to the functioning and activities of a company called iSec Securities Pvt Ltd. The company had conducted a security audit of the NSE around the time the alleged co-location irregularities had taken place.

The company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006. His son and mother then took over the company. It is alleged that illegal phone tapping of NSE employees took place between 2009 and 2017.