ED gets custody of C'garh CM's aide

Raipur: A special court here on Tuesday allowed custodial interrogation of Saumya Chaurasia, Deputy Secretary posted in Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's office, by the ED for four more days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal levy scam. The court also extended the judicial custody of IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and three others by four more days in the case. pti

Rs 1.38 cr seized from rly engineer’s home

New Delhi: The CBI has seized more than Rs 1.38 crore in cash from Arun Kumar Mittal, Deputy Chief Engineer of Northern Railway posted in Lucknow, who was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe from a contractor. The CBI conducted searches after arresting Mittal last week. Besides the cash, Rs 1.13 crore was found in the bank accounts of the engineer and his family members. TNS

Gujarat turnout 64%, 4% less than last time

New Delhi: Gujarat saw a voter turnout of 64.33 per cent in the Assembly elections, a decline of 4.08 per cent over 2017 when it saw 68.41 per cent polling. TNS

UPSC declares results of Civil Services (Main)

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022, the government said.