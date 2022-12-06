 ED gets custody of Chhattisgarh CM's aide Saumya Chaurasia for 4 more days in money laundering case : The Tribune India

ED gets custody of Chhattisgarh CM's aide Saumya Chaurasia for 4 more days in money laundering case

Chaurasia, considered an influential bureaucrat, was arrested under PMLA after questioning on December 2

ED gets custody of Chhattisgarh CM's aide Saumya Chaurasia for 4 more days in money laundering case

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Raipur, December 6

A special court here on Tuesday allowed the custodial interrogation of bureaucrat Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary posted in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's office, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for four more days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal levy scam in the state.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sameer Vishnoi, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari and two other accused by four more days in the same case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Singh Rajput extended the ED remand by four days of Chaurasia after she was produced before the court on expiry of her current custody, said Chaurasia's lawyer Faizal Rizvi.

Rizvi said the ED had demanded ten-day custody of Chaurasia, but he opposed the plea in the court citing she had been cooperating in the investigation and appeared nine times before the central agency in response to its summons before her arrest.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Vishnoi, Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal by four days, he said.

They will be produced in the court on December 10, Rizvi added.

Chaurasia, considered an influential bureaucrat, was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after questioning on December 2.

The money laundering investigation was launched after the ED took cognisance of an Income Tax department complaint. The financial crimes probe agency in October carried out multi-city raids in the state as part of its probe.

It also arrested IAS officer Vishnoi, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal and named them as accused.

The case pertained to "a massive scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the ED had said.

Chief Minister Baghel had dubbed the central probe agency's action to arrest Chaurasia as “politically motivated”.  

#Enforcement Directorate

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Jharkhand man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie with severed head

2
Health

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus

3
Diaspora

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

4
Musings

Ending the long wait for passport

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police

6
Chandigarh

Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

7
Nation

Mother of two addicted to gambling loses herself to landlord in betting in UP; now lives with him

8
Delhi

Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

9
Punjab Moosewala Killing

Goldy Brar in audio clip: 'Not in custody'

10
Nation

Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Gujarat, give it edge in Himachal

Don't Miss

View All
2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Top News

Nobody should go to sleep empty stomach, govt’s duty to ensure foodgrains reach the last man: Supreme Court

Nobody should go to sleep empty stomach, govt’s duty to ensure foodgrains reach the last man: Supreme Court

Was hearing a public interest matter related to the plight o...

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister critical of India buying Russian oil

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister critical of India buying Russian oil

‘Kyiv is equally critical of any country in the world which ...

Perturbed over waving of Khalistani flags at an event in Melbourne, India warns Australia of Khalistan separatists and their links with terror groups

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Mann, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police

Slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s brother Ajay...

Priority should be given to countering terror-financing: NSA Doval at India-Central Asia meet

Financial support ‘lifeblood’ of terrorism; greater priority needed to counter terror financing: NSA Doval

Central Asian NSAs speak on drug trafficking rampant in the ...


Cities

View All

Booking for Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony to go online from January 1: BSF

Booking for Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony to go online from January 1: BSF

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Pakka Morcha enters 10th day

Tangled Mess: Cobweb of wires a threat to Amritsar residents

Stretch of Problems: Commuters, locals suffer as work on flyover in Amritsar moves at snail's pace

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Sippy Sidhu murder case: CBI denies Kalyani’s allegations of torturing her during interrogation

Sippy Sidhu murder case: CBI denies Kalyani’s allegations of torturing her during interrogation

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Helicopter fails to takeoff on wedding day, Delhi firm told to pay compensation to Chandigarh groom

Overhead Cables: Erring telcos asked to pay fee by December 16

10 days on run, two brothers held for murder in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election; calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

Delhi High Court recognises woman's choice to give birth; allows termination of 33-week pregnancy

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Unmarried tenants told to vacate society

Not so ‘smart’: City grapples with same old problems

Not so 'smart': City grapples with same old problems

In PUDA complex, parking lots turned into scrap, car market

Auditorium in Phagwara without power since 2018

Subordinate services' union announces agitation plan

Dengue case count 400

Dist procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

Ludhiana district procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

Library employee booked for raping Class X student

Six arrested for planning loot in city

DBA polls rescheduled, to be held on January 6

Gang of 7 arrested for selling-buying infants in Patiala

Gang of 7 arrested for selling-buying infants in Patiala

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala Civic body acts tough on encroachers in city

Patiala District Bar Association to hold elections on December 16

Sanitation workers dump garbage on Punjabi University campus in Patiala