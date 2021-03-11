ED gives Congress chief Sonia Gandhi time to appear

New Delhi, June 8
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is learnt to have given time to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to appear after she sought three weeks, citing Covid.
The ED had earlier sent June 8 summons to Sonia to appear in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald matter. She has sought time because she is still recovering from Covid.
Meanwhile, it will be a Congress’ show of strength when Rahul Gandhi appears before the ED on June 13. He is expected to be accompanied by Congress leaders.
