ED gives Congress chief Sonia Gandhi time to appear

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is learnt to have given time to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to appear after she sought three weeks, citing Covid.

The ED had earlier sent June 8 summons to Sonia to appear in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald matter. She has sought time because she is still recovering from Covid.

Meanwhile, it will be a Congress’ show of strength when Rahul Gandhi appears before the ED on June 13. He is expected to be accompanied by Congress leaders.