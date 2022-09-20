ED grills AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

AAP MLA and party MCD polls in-charge Durgesh Pathak today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and recorded his statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the agency’s probe into the now-scrapped excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government, officials said.

The AAP, however, questioned the ED’s summons to Pathak and hit out at the BJP alleging that the “actual target” of the move is not the probe into Delhi’s excise policy but the “rising political graph” of Chief Minister Kejriwal and the civic poll in the national capital.

The officials said the statement of 34-year-old Pathak, an MLA from Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency, was recorded under the criminal Sections of the PMLA.

Sources said Pathak was questioned about his role in this case and his purported links with Vijay Nair, former CEO of an entertainment and event management company who is named in the CBI FIR in the case as one of the accused persons.

The ED has also examined Pathak’s phone after the first round of raids conducted by it on September 6, they said. The second leg of the searches was conducted by the agency last week and over 40 locations in various states were covered, like the first time.

#arvind kejriwal #enforcement directorate