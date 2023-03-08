 ED grills Sisodia for 6 hours in Tihar jail : The Tribune India

File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

The Enforcement Directorate today questioned former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for nearly six hours in Tihar jail. The ED recorded his statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, officials said.

The officials further informed that Sisodia’s questioning is expected to continue over the next few days.

Meanwhile, the ED has also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai late on Monday under the criminal Sections of the PMLA following a long session of questioning, the officials said, adding that a special court later sent him to ED custody till March 13. Pillai is a partner in a company called Robin Distilleries LLP. The ED had said it represented the alleged ‘south group’ liquor cartel linked to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s MLC daughter K Kavitha and others.

He is also linked to arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru, his wife Geetika Mahandru and their company Indospirit Group.

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate said Sisodia’s questioning ended after nearly six hours and the agency is expected to grill him again on Wednesday or Thursday.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22. After completion of his police remand, a special local court here has sent him to judicial custody till March 20.

The ED had obtained the court’s permission to question the 51-year-old AAP leader, who till recently was the Deputy CM of Delhi, in cell number 1 of the jail for three days.

The agency has been questioning him about the alleged change and destruction of cell phones that were in his possession and the policy decisions and the timeline followed by him as the Excise Minister of Delhi. These charges were made by the agency in its chargesheets filed before a special court here.

The officials said that at any point during the questioning, the ED may consider invoking Section 19 of the PMLA that allows it to arrest people involved or accused in a case if the investigation officer has “reasons to believe” that the person is “guilty” of the offence of money laundering and is being “evasive” in replies.

Excise policy ‘scam’: Liquor trader held

  • The ED has arrested Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai
  • He’s a partner in Robin Distilleries LLP that ‘represents the south group liquor cartel’

Release AAP leader, Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM

