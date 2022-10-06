ED has turned down plea for exemption from appearance: Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar

Mysuru, October 6
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Enforcement Directorate has turned down his plea for exemption from appearance before the agency on October 7 in a money laundering case.
In a fresh message to Shivakumar, the ED has told him to make himself available before the agency on Friday.
“You are once again directed to present yourself before me at my office for recording of your statement on October 7, 2022 as per summons dated September 23, 2022,” said an email sent by ED Assistant Director Kuldeep Singh.
Shivakumar, who is presently participating in the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra which is passing through Karnataka, had requested the probe agency to allow him exemption from appearance till October 21.
“I had requested for time to appear before the ED which has been denied. I will take a call on whether to appear before the agency after talking to my leaders, Shivakumar said.
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Shivakumar for questioning in its ongoing money-laundering probe into the operations of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper, official.
The 60-year-old former cabinet minister was last questioned by the federal agency on September 19 in the national capital in another money laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.
The latest summons comes at a time when the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of the Congress party, led by its leader Rahul Gandhi, entered Karnataka on September 30, and will be in the state for 21 days.
Shivakumar is involved in the conduct of this leg of the yatra.
