ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil

New Delhi, May 15
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued second summons to Maharashtra NCP president and MLA Jayant Patil for questioning and recording his statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, official sources said today.
