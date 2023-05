ED raids 25 sites linked to gaming apps

PTI

New Delhi: The ED has conducted fresh searches at 25 locations for alleged violation of rules under Foreign Exchange Management Act. The searches were carried out on May 22 and 23 at 25 premises in Delhi (11), Gujarat (7), Maharashtra (4), Madhya Pradesh (2) and Andhra Pradesh (1) in connection with foreign-registered online gaming websites operating in India. TNS

‘Anupamaa’ fame actor passes away

Mumbai: “Anupamaa” actor Nitesh Pandey died early Wednesday morning, his brother-in-law and producer Siddharth Nagar confirmed. He was in his 50s. According to his “Anupamaa” co-star Rushad Rana, Pandey suffered a cardiac arrest. PTI

Actress Vaibhavi dies in accident

Shimla/Mumbai: Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for TV series “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2”, has died in a road accident in Kullu district. She died on Monday after her SUV fell into a gorge near Sidhwan in the Banjar area of Kullu.