 ED raids in Chhattisgarh, days ahead of Congress plenary : The Tribune India

ED raids in Chhattisgarh, days ahead of Congress plenary

Searches at multiple sites as part of coal levy scam probe

ED raids in Chhattisgarh, days ahead of Congress plenary

Security personnel outside the residence of a Congress leader during an ED raid in connection with a mining case, in Raipur, on Monday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 20

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at over a dozen locations in Chhattisgarh, including premises linked to state Congress leaders, as part of an ongoing probe into the alleged coal levy scam, officials said.

The raids held for over 12 hours come days before the three-day plenary session of the Congress which is in power in the state. The session begins on February 24 in Raipur.

The Congress and state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel cried foul over the raids, calling it “vendetta politics” by the Centre, a charge rejected by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Vendetta talk a shame

The Congress which went out of power over corruption should not talk of vindictiveness. It’s a shame. —Nirmala Sitharaman, FM

Bid to target plenary session

The intention is to impact the upcoming plenary session where a roadmap for 2024 election will be discussed. ChhattisgarhCM

The Congress also raised questions over the timing of the raids and termed them “third-rate politics of vengeance, vendetta and harassment”, inviting rebuttals from Sitharaman, who said the Congress should not speak on corruption as it had gone out of power on issues related to corruption. She asserted that the probe agencies investigated only when they had prima facie evidence. “The Congress should not speak on corruption at all and then bring in the angle of vindictiveness. It’s a shame,” she told reporters in Jaipur.

At a news conference in Delhi, senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera said the ED stood for “Exterminating Democracy” and “Eliminating Democracy”. “If anything, these raids have increased our determination.

If anything, these raids have given us a booster dose to be even more aggressive against the Prime Minister and his third-rate politics of vengeance, vendetta and harassment,” Jairam Ramesh said.

Addressing reporters in Raipur, Baghel called the raids “politically motivated”. “The intention is to impact the Congress’s upcoming plenary session where a roadmap for the 2024 General Election will be discussed,” The Chhattisgarh CM said with AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Kumari Selja present.

AICC media department chief Pawan Khera said the leaders whose premises were raided included party treasurer Ram Gopal Aggarwal, Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav and party functionaries Girish Dewangan, RP Singh and Vinod Tiwari, who are chairpersons of various boards and corporations.

Khera said against 112 ED raids in the 10 years of the UPA government, the BJP regime’s eight years had seen 3,010.

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh said 17 opposition parties had last August resolved to file a review petition to challenge the SC judgment upholding the Amendments (which gave more teeth to ED) to the PMLA, 2002. Lawyer Kapil Sibal will be requested to take the initiative regarding filing the petition, Ramesh said.

Breach of privilege probe against 12 MPs

Sanjay Singh | Sandeep Pathak | Raghav Chadha | Sushil Kumar Gupta | Kumar Ketkar | Phulo Devi Netam | Imran Pratapgarhi | Shakti Sinh Gohil | Narabhai Rathwa | L Hanumanthaiah | Ranjeet Ranjan | Nasir Hussain

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

2
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

3
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

4
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

5
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

6
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

7
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Punjab

High Court quashes notification on fixed monthly salary during probation

10
Comment

Pakistan in dire straits

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research