ED raids Jharkhand FM Rameshwar Oroan's son, others in liquor case

Ranchi, August 23
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted multiple searches on premises linked to Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon’s son Rohit Oraon and some others as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to an alleged liquor scam in the state, official sources said.
As many as 34 premises in state capital Ranchi, Dumka, Deoghar and Godda districts are being covered by the officials of the central probe agency along with a security cover of the CRPF.
The premises of the senior Oraon are being covered as the father and son live at the same location.
The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this
Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments
Lightning, thundershowers and thunderstorms are very likely ...