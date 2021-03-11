ED raids Maharashtra transport minister in PMLA case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided multiple premises linked to Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab and others in Mumbai and Pune under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case linked to land deals in coastal Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district and other charges, officials said.

The ED has filed a fresh case against the minister and others under criminal sections of the PMLA, the officials said. At least seven premises, including Parab’s official residence in Mumbai, were searched by the agency with a security escort provided by the CRPF, they said.

It is understood that the minister was present at his residence during the raids. Parab (57) is a three-time Shiv Sena MLC in Maharashtra. He is the state Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Minister. Parab is facing multiple charges of alleged irregularities and corruption that are understood to have formed the basis of the latest ED case.