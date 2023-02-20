New Delhi, February 20
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including premises linked to Congress leaders, as part of an ongoing investigation into the coal levy money laundering case, officials said.
The raids come ahead of the three-day plenary session of the Congress from February 24-26 in the state capital Raipur. The state is ruled by the party under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Over a dozen locations are being searched, including the premises linked to Congress leaders and some MLAs, official sources said.
They said the ED is investigating those who have been the beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime of the alleged coal levy scam perpetrated during the tenure of the current government.
The ED investigation relates to “a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen”, the agency has alleged.
Nine people have been arrested till now in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC decision to give Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentions it before a Bench led by ...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’ money-laundering case
The raids come ahead of the 3-day plenary session of the Con...
Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface
Sahil Gehlot taken to temple where they solemnised marriage
Punjab-origin man admits to receiving over $500,000 for smuggling migrants into US via Canada
Rajinder Pal Singh had become a "person of interest" in Mani...