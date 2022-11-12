ED raids Telangana granite firms

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

Illegal funds sent from a Chinese entity, owned by a man named in the leaked Panama Papers, to Telangana-based granite businesses have been found after premises of granite exporters, including that of state Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, were raided, the ED said today.

Searches under the FEMA were launched on November 9 at the offices and residential premises of Swetha Granites, Swetha Agencies, Sri Venkateshwara Granites Private Limited, PSR Granites Private Limited, Arvind Granites, Giriraj Shipping Agencies Private Limited and their related entities in Karimnagar and Hyderabad. The premises of Kamalakar, allegedly linked to some of these companies, were also searched.

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies Kamalakar told reporters he would cooperate with the agency.