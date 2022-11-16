ED rejects Soren's plea to advance summons

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has turned down Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s request for rescheduling the summons issued to him for questioning on November 17 in a case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, officials said today.

The CM had requested the ED to advance the date of appearance to November 16.

He was initially summoned by the agency on November 3, but did not appear citing prior official engagements. The ED has asked the CM to appear at its regional office in Ranchi for questioning and recording of his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. In connection with the case, the ED has so far arrested Soren’s political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others — local muscleman Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash. The ED has said till now, it has “identified” proceeds of the crime with regard to illegal mining in the state to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore. After the first summons were issued, Soren had dared the agency to arrest him.