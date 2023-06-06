ED searches in Rajasthan in paper leak case

New Delhi, June 5
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan in connection with its probe into an alleged exam paper leak case for recruitment of teachers in the state, officials said.
The officials said places in Jaipur, Barmer district and a few other cities were covered under the search operations conducted under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Question papers for recruitment of teachers were leaked to aspirants, including in 2021 during the hiring of teachers by the state education board and also during last year in a test conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).
