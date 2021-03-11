ED submits charge sheet against Maha minister Nawab Malik in property case linked to Dawood Ibrahim

Mumbai, April 21
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted a charge sheet against Maharashtra Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik in an alleged money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.
Malik, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, was arrested on February 23 in the case, and is currently in judicial custody.
The over-5,000-page charge sheet was submitted in the court's registry, ED lawyers said.
The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases will take cognizance of the charge sheet after verification of the documents, they said.
The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered