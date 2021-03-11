ED summons: Congress leaders likely to accompany Rahul Gandhi on June 13

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

In a repeat of December 2015 when a battery of Congress leaders accompanied Sonia Gandhi as she appeared before a Delhi trial court in the National Herald cheating case, her son Rahul Gandhi is expected to be accompanied by Congress leaders on June 13 when he answers ED summons in the same matter.

The Congress is learnt to have asked its MPs, CWC members and AICC general secretaries to be present in Delhi and report at AICC headquarters at 9.30 am. Many MPs confirmed that the calls had come.

Rahul Gandhi will on June 13 appear before ED in a money laundering matter linked to BJP leader Sumramanian Swamy's 2012 private complaint to a Delhi court.

The Congress had earlier expressed solidarity with then prime minister Manmohan Singh when the latter was summoned by a special CBI court in 2015 in a case related to alleged corruption in allocation of a coal mine in Odisha.

At that time too, the entire CWC, led by Sonia Gandhi, had marched to the residence of Manmohan Singh.

Importantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has more than once in his public remarks urged politicians not to glorify corruption.