ED summons: Congress leaders likely to accompany Rahul Gandhi on June 13

New Delhi, June 8
In a repeat of December 2015 when a battery of Congress leaders accompanied Sonia Gandhi as she appeared before a Delhi trial court in the National Herald cheating case, her son Rahul Gandhi is expected to be accompanied by Congress leaders on June 13 when he answers ED summons in the same matter.
The Congress is learnt to have asked its MPs, CWC members and AICC general secretaries to be present in Delhi and report at AICC headquarters at 9.30 am. Many MPs confirmed that the calls had come.
Rahul Gandhi will on June 13 appear before ED in a money laundering matter linked to BJP leader Sumramanian Swamy's 2012 private complaint to a Delhi court.
The Congress had earlier expressed solidarity with then prime minister Manmohan Singh when the latter was summoned by a special CBI court in 2015 in a case related to alleged corruption in allocation of a coal mine in Odisha.
At that time too, the entire CWC, led by Sonia Gandhi, had marched to the residence of Manmohan Singh.
Importantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has more than once in his public remarks urged politicians not to glorify corruption.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar
Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police
Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...
Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander
Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...
De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines
‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...