ED summons Jharkhand CM Soren in PMLA case

New Delhi: The ED has issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a PMLA case. TNS
Bypolls to 7 Assembly seats on Sept 5: EC
New Delhi: Byelections to seven Assembly seats will be held on September 5, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.TNS
Govt invites applications for info panel chief’s post
New Delhi: The Centre has sought applications from eligible candidates for the post of the CIC in the Central Information Commission. PTI
China opposes ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ in G20 papers
New Delhi: China has opposed India using the phrase ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ in G20 documents on grounds that Sanskrit is not a recognised language at the UN. However, it did not oppose mentioning the concept in context.TNS
Puthuppally bypoll: Oommen Chandy’s son gets Cong ticket
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday named Chandy Oommen, son of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, as the party’s candidate for the Puthuppally Assembly byelection. The decision comes within hours after the EC declared a bypoll for the seat.TNS
First pomegranate trial shipment to US takes off
New Delhi: The first trial shipment of fresh pomegranate to the US was made on Tuesday through the air route. The trial shipment of pomegranate was carried out by the APEDA registered ‘INI Farms’, which is amongst the top exporters of fruits and vegetables from India.
