Enforcement Directorate summons NCP leader Jayant Patil in money-laundering case

Mumbai, May 11
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil in connection with the IL& FS money-laundering case, an official said on Thursday.
Patil, who is the Maharashtra NCP chief, has been asked to appear before the agency on Friday, the official said.
Patil's statement may be recorded in connection with the case at the ED's office located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.
The ED on Wednesday carried out searches against two former auditor firms of IL&FS -- BSR and Associates and Deloitte Haskins and Sells -- in connection with its money-laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities at the infrastructure development and finance company, official sources said.
The premises linked to the two auditors in Mumbai were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.
Some employees of the two companies -- Deloitte Haskins and Sells and BSR and Associates, an Indian affiliate of global auditing firm KPMG -- were also questioned by the officials during the searches even as documents were seized.
"This routine inquiry is with respect to an ongoing matter regarding a former client and we continue to extend our full cooperation to the authorities," a spokesperson for Deloitte said.
